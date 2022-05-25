Subscriber login Close [x]
Class Bar Awards reveal an industry in resurgence

By James Lawrence
Published:  25 May, 2022

Several recent additions to the UK's dynamic bar scene were awarded gongs at the Class Bar Awards last night (24 May), organised by Harpers Wine & Spirits sister publication Class magazine.

Taking place at the Oval Space in Bethnal Green, 650 members of the hospitality industry turned out to celebrate a triumphant resurgence, following two very difficult years.

New Bar of the Year was awarded to Schofield’s Bar, founded by Joe and Daniel Schofield in 2021. Back in London, the Connaught Bar took the gong for Hotel Bar of the Year. In addition, the Connaught's manager Maura Milia was bestowed the title of Bar Manager of the Year.

The awards demonstrated that London continues to lead the UK's hospitality sector, despite the on-going staff crisis. A Bar with Shapes for a Name, based in Dalston, was nominated for six awards last night. It won Cocktail of the Year for its innovative Highball Pastel – a heady concoction of vodka, clarified rhubarb juice, recomposed lime and Raspberry eau de vie.

However, the awards were not simply a London-centric confirmation.

Drinks Menu of the Year was awarded to Lab 22 in Cardiff, for its inventive and imaginative menus, including 'Research + Development' 'Theories + Frontiers'.

The Pineapple Club in Birmingham was selected as Bar Employer of the Year, recognised as a leading exponent of progressive and inclusive workplace practices.

The evening finished with the Outstanding Contribution Award, given to Anistatia Miller and Jared Brown. Described as “publishers, writers, educators, cocktail makers, distillers and most notably drinks historians”, Miller and Brown have written over 30 books on the subject of mixology.



Powering up Pinot Grigio

