Societe Jacques Bollinger invests further in Bordeaux Index

By James Bayley
Published:  19 May, 2022

Societe Jacques Bollinger (SJB), the Family Group behind a portfolio of wines and spirits, including Bollinger Champagne, has increased its minority stake in Bordeaux Index.

The new capital will primarily fund further expansion of Bordeaux Index’s online wine trading platform, LiveTrade, which saw its activity rise by c.55% in 2021.

The investment comes at a time when the fine wine market is continuing to see extremely strong activity globally, with trading volumes and market prices again seeing significant year-on-year gains as high-net-worth consumers seek out these luxury goods.

Etienne Bizot, chairman and CEO of SJB, said: “We are delighted to build on our successful partnership with Bordeaux Index. The company is on an exciting growth trajectory, and we believe that there is still far more to come as technology continues to accelerate the growth of the fine wine and premium spirits markets. This remains a long-term strategic move – it allows us to better understand the fine wine and premium spirits markets and, in particular, the underlying consumer dynamics, which is increasingly important to our family’s business as a driver of future growth.” 

Gary Boom, CEO of Bordeaux Index, added:  “We are thrilled that SJB has decided to invest further into Bordeaux Index. We have long been committed to changing the fine wine market. This investment will allow us to continue growing and expanding our LiveTrade online platform, which is the key driver of the particularly strong performance we have been seeing.”

He continued: “Bordeaux Index continues to expand its global activity through combining traditional expert merchant activity with the huge benefits which come from re-inventing the wine space through trading technology, and we are very ambitious in what we can achieve from here.”



 

