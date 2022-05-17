Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Sectors
  3. On-Trade

Managed groups' like-for-like sales up 2% in April, but cost pressures stunt growth

By James Bayley
Published:  17 May, 2022

Britain’s leading managed restaurant, pub and bar groups recorded like-for-like sales growth of 2% in April 2022, the latest Coffer CGA Business Tracker reveals. 

The comparison with April 2019 means the Tracker, produced by CGA in partnership with The Coffer Group and RSM, is in growth for the third month in a row, following increases of 3% and 4% in February and March. 

However, with compound inflation since early 2019 far exceeding 2%, managed groups’ real-terms sales are still well below pre-Covid levels.

Restaurants performed the strongest of the Tracker’s three sectors in April, with like-for-like sales growth of 5% from April 2019. Bars were close behind at 4% while pubs were exactly flat.

Continuing the pattern seen since hospitality reopened after lockdown one year ago, trading in London lagged well behind the rest of the country in April. The Tracker shows managed groups’ like-for-like sales inside the M25 were down by 2% on 2019 while regions beyond the M25 recorded growth of 3%.

Karl Chessell, director of hospitality operators and food, EMEA at CGA, said: “A third successive month of like-for-like sales growth shows managed restaurants, pubs and bars continue to build back after a very tough two years. However, any modest rises at the moment are being swallowed up by high inflation, and the Tracker’s dip from March to April suggests soaring prices might be starting to squeeze consumers’ spending. 

“The worst of Covid-19 may be behind us now, but cost issues are going to put intense pressure on hospitality’s sales and margins for the foreseeable future.”

David Coffer, chairman at Coffer Corporate Leisure, added: “The major challenges for hospitality are yet to come. Pressure to repay commercial banking debt and statutory debt including rates, NIC, PAYE and VAT will be unsurmountable for many businesses, many of whom may disappear. Our sector and indeed many others are in desperate need of further Governmental support. The allure of London is being severely weakened by cost of visits and traffic access. Hopefully an increasing tourist population will alleviate some of the problem.”

Paul Newman, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM, commented: “Whilst operators might ordinarily welcome an increase in like-for-like sales, much of this is being driven by menu price rises and therefore masks some early signs of falling demand resulting from the cost of living crisis. As more customers are forced to cut back on discretionary spending, the industry faces a double whammy of lower income and higher costs. Innovative operators with a forensic eye for cost control will be working hard to protect profit margins and we remain confident in the sector’s resilience after two years of unprecedented disruption.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Winners announced for Wines from Spain A...

Rooftop bar to offer 360° views of London

Portman Group updates alcohol labelling...

Moët teases permanent Harrods Champagne bar

Innovation Report: The glass debate

New report shows that wine brand equity...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Daniel Lambert Wines: National Sales Account Manager

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Executive UK, Europe and America

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Assistant Brand Manager - UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95