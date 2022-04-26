Fine wine leads the way for Jascots

By James Bayley

Jascots Fine Wine Sector is going from strength to strength following the development of a specialist department in December 2021. Fine wine contributed 8% of total sales value in Q1 2022, up 5% in Q4 2021.

At the end of last year, Jascots appointed Omar Raafat to lead its fast-growing fine wine category, sourcing and selling to Jascots on-trade customers, including over 50 Michelin rated restaurants and some of the UK’s best hotels. The fine wine offer has since grown to well over 500 bins offered on a three-day delivery service, with many wines available by the bottle and the case.

In March, Jascots enjoyed its strongest sales month yet since its acquisition by Freixenet Copestick in December 2020, with trade customer numbers up almost 7% versus the previous high in November 2021. Q1 sales (January through March 2022) were 155% up versus 2021. Alongside the growth in sales, the average bottle price was up 12%

Jascots managing partner Miles MacInnes said: “The growth in sales over the last three months has been encouraging. Our fine wine range has performed particularly well and has now become an important part of our offer to the premium on-trade.

"The emergence of the Omicron variant in December last year was another blow for our customers, and it was a slow start to 2021 as a result. Nevertheless, signs are that the market is returning to health, although huge staffing and pricing challenges continue to cause concern for hospitality operators of all kinds.

"Alongside our producers, we will continue to do everything we can to support our customers and mitigate the ongoing inflation in the supply chain.”

Around 100 duty-paid wines are available now for next-day delivery, with the remainder of the range held in bond on a three-day delivery lead time.









