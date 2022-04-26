Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Fine wine leads the way for Jascots

By James Bayley
Published:  26 April, 2022

Jascots Fine Wine Sector is going from strength to strength following the development of a specialist department in December 2021. Fine wine contributed 8% of total sales value in Q1 2022, up 5% in Q4 2021. 

At the end of last year, Jascots appointed Omar Raafat to lead its fast-growing fine wine category, sourcing and selling to Jascots on-trade customers, including over 50 Michelin rated restaurants and some of the UK’s best hotels. The fine wine offer has since grown to well over 500 bins offered on a three-day delivery service, with many wines available by the bottle and the case.

In March, Jascots enjoyed its strongest sales month yet since its acquisition by Freixenet Copestick in December 2020, with trade customer numbers up almost 7% versus the previous high in November 2021. Q1 sales (January through March 2022) were 155% up versus 2021. Alongside the growth in sales, the average bottle price was up 12%

Jascots managing partner Miles MacInnes said: “The growth in sales over the last three months has been encouraging. Our fine wine range has performed particularly well and has now become an important part of our offer to the premium on-trade.

"The emergence of the Omicron variant in December last year was another blow for our customers, and it was a slow start to 2021 as a result. Nevertheless, signs are that the market is returning to health, although huge staffing and pricing challenges continue to cause concern for hospitality operators of all kinds.

"Alongside our producers, we will continue to do everything we can to support our customers and mitigate the ongoing inflation in the supply chain.”

Around 100 duty-paid wines are available now for next-day delivery, with the remainder of the range held in bond on a three-day delivery lead time.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Diageo UK appoints new MD

Liv-ex predicts ‘off’ vintage for Bordea...

Trade finds no easy solution in glass su...

Paper wine bottle lands in Ocado

C&C advances brand partnerships strategy...

Harpers Sustainability Charter hits 30 s...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95