Paper wine bottle lands in Ocado

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  20 April, 2022

Anglo-Italian wine brand, When in Rome, is about to debut its paper bottle via a national listing in Ocado, where it is due to land sometime this month.

Specialists in alt-format wine, When in Rome, has collaborated with Frugalpac for its latest venture – a British sustainable packaging company with a ‘global mission’ to decarbonise the food and drinks industry. 

With the listing in Ocado, When in Rome is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, with a mission to reduce the impact of single-use glass bottles which make up 39% of the wine industry’s carbon emissions. 

“Our paper bottles are made from 94% recycled paper and have a carbon footprint 84% lower than a single-use glass bottle,” Rob Malin, founder of When in Rome, said.

“The Frugal Bottle combines all of the eco advantages of our bag-in-box format with the obvious advantage that it has the same shape, capacity and price point of other premium brands still being sold in single use glass bottles.”

One of the brand’s best-sellers, Pecorino IGP Terre di Chieti will be one of the wines available in this paper bottle format, accompanied by a Rosato, which is produced by the same grower in Abruzzo. A new addition, the Primitivo IGP Puglia, produced by Tenuta Viglione, will complete the line-up.

Last year, When in Rome went public with their climate footprint with the help of sustainability experts, Carbon Cloud. According to Malin, “This was just the start of our commitment towards radical transparency on the climate impact of our business activities”.  

“We believe great wine doesn’t have to come in glass bottles,” he added. “We’re here to prove that whether you’re drinking from a glass bottle or a paper bottle, the quality of the wine is not impacted.” 





