Hardys launches new non-alcoholic range

By James Bayley
Published:  14 April, 2022

Hardys, the UK’s number one wine brand, has launched Hardys Zero, a new non-alcoholic range that utilises de-alcoholising technology.

Available in three classic varieties - Shiraz, Chardonnay and Sparkling - Hardys Zero is said to offer a quality, no-alcohol experience with lower sugar. 

Accolade Wines has first-to-market access to the de-alcoholising technology, Zero Tech X. As a result of the new, gentler process to remove alcohol, Hardys Zero wines retain more of the aroma, body and flavour of full-strength wine and require less sugary additives versus traditional de-alcoholising techniques.

Zero alcohol wine is in 28.2% YOY value growth (ahead of still wine), now worth over £39m, delivering 0.6% of the total category. This is driven by non-alcohol sparkling, which accounts for 38% of total zero alcohol wine value.

Tom Smith, MD – Europe, Accolade Wines, said: “Historically, non-alcoholic wine has suffered from negative taste and quality perceptions – Hardys Zero is set to change all that. Thanks to Accolade Wines’ significant investment in this innovative technology, we can now offer a superior tasting experience versus other non-alcoholic wines.

He added: “Hardys Zero is perfect for those everyday non-alcoholic occasions or for those looking to moderate their wine intake, without compromising on taste or quality. While younger adults are more likely to be regular consumers of low/no alcohol products, we’re expecting Hardys Zero to perform well with shoppers aged 45+. Consumers can be confident when choosing Hardys, knowing it is backed by an award-winning winemaking team and consistent quality over its nearly 170 history. We’re hoping to bring non-alcoholic wine to more households than ever before in 2022."

Hardys Zero is available from June across grocery (RRP £5.50), convenience, wholesale and on-trade.

 

