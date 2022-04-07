Footprint launches drinks sustainability report

By James Bayley

Today, the 2022 Footprint Drinks Industry ESG Trends Report has been launched to help businesses develop a proactive sustainability strategy.

Sponsored by Pernod Ricard UK, the report surveyed over 1,000 consumers to see to what extent sustainability action is a key differentiator when choosing between two similar drinks products or venues. According to the report, 53% of consumers seek information on their favourite drinks brands and venues regarding environmental and social responsibility.

The upheavals of the pandemic, the increased climate emergency and COP26 have led to science-based targets becoming the new norm, the report said. As a result, sustainability is more of a strategic priority in the drinks industry than ever before, with activity focused on strategy, packaging, carbon, consumers and caring for the community and staff.

With the food chain responsible for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, reducing impacts is necessary for meeting climate targets. Strong supply chain relationships, where impact data is shared to reduce emissions, are vital as operators and other customers increasingly request detailed supply chain data.

The report also found that 56% of consumers consider a brand’s green credentials when deciding what to buy, and many customers seek out this eco-information directly from suppliers.

Charles Miers, Footprint co-CEO & Founder, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have partnered with Pernod Ricard UK on the Footprint Drinks Industry ESG Report 2022. Areas such as general waste, water and modern slavery are busily progressing in the background, but getting very little airtime, and so this report dives deep into the issues that have been real challenges to industry leaders.

He added: “The climate crisis is urgent, but taking action leads to opportunity, as this report demonstrates. We urge everyone operating in the drinks industry to read it, share it as widely as possible and most importantly, act on it.”

The 2022 Footprint Drinks Industry ESG Trends Report can be downloaded free from www.foodservicefootprint.com/footprint-drinks-industry-esg-trends-report-2022.