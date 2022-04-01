Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Less choice and higher prices from new import checks, says Daniel Lambert

By James Bayley
Published:  01 April, 2022

Yesterday, the cross-party, cross-business UK Trade and Business Commission heard that post-Brexit import checks would create less choice and higher prices for UK wine consumers.

Daniel Lambert, MD of Daniel Lambert Wines, explained that most prices are already up by 20p-40p on wine, working out at roughly £1-£1.10 extra per bottle for the consumer.

He added that part of the problem is the profiteering from a “cartel” of freight companies charging unjustified additional duties on freight, describing how many are “hellbent” on these extra charges.

Witnesses at the commission called on HMRC to investigate why these unnecessary costs were added. They further explained that HMRC officials had expressed their anger at the government over post-Brexit policies.

Lambert said: “The government is telling us everything is wonderful about Brexit, and we have all this freedom; the reality is that we’re all drowning in paperwork, paying extra costs for the privilege and the consumer is being left blissfully unaware.”

“Choice is going to be reduced dramatically in the UK market.”

July is meant to bring the final set of import controls. However, there are concerns that British ports do not have the necessary infrastructure for the rigorous new checks.

Lambert added: “Businesses are being strangled to death [by Brexit]. Many, many small wine shops will cease to trade because it’s simply not affordable to do it anymore.”

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Portuguese wine is perfectly poised for...

Depleted yields create ‘tension’ followi...

Glass bottles to be excluded from DRS in...

Concha y Toro goes after greater share o...

Soapbox: Rum colonisation has to stop

Balfour Winery to develop boutique wine...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95