Burger & Lobster unveils refugee recruitment drive

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 March, 2022

Leading restaurant group Burger & Lobster has announced plans to develop a new online portal for Ukrainian refugees seeking hospitality work in the UK. 

According to a representative, the website is being created to help speed up the recruitment process, making it easier for Ukrainians and other refugees to apply for jobs in the hospitality sector.

“Hospitality For All will take the form of an ‘applicant-first' recruitment website, where brands can post available jobs for refugees,” they said.

“The straight-forward process enables those looking for employment to submit one simple application form for a variety of industry vacancies, from front- to back-of-house, rather than having to apply to multiple restaurants. Applications will be shared across the consortium's recruitment teams, thus facilitating jobs in the fastest way possible and giving the applicant a higher chance of success.”

Uniting a cross section of industry leaders, several key businesses have already signed up to the scheme, including Wahaca, Franco Manca, The Cinnamon Collection and Miguel’s Pizza.

Alex Sheekey, head of people at Burger & Lobster, commented: “Our industry has always welcomed people from different nationalities, skill sets and backgrounds, and this is another example of our sector doing what it does best. We wanted to open our doors to help those in crisis, but recognise that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

He added: “We're a powerful sector when we come together, and we thank those operators who have signed-up and welcome future partners to join us in this cause.”

The platform is currently in the development stages with CAB Studios, launching in mid-April 2022.

Hospitality businesses can get involved here







