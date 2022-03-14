Subscriber login Close [x]
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society celebrates its 150th distillery release

By James Bayley
Published:  14 March, 2022

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) presents its landmark 150th distillery bottling this month – and it’s not a Scotch. 

Cask 150.1 is from a distillery in the southwest of Ireland, bottled just in time for St Patrick’s Day on Thursday.

It will also be the first whiskey from the distillery not bottled as a single cask.

In celebration, SMWS are hosting a special livestream event to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and their landmark 150th distillery release. An evening of Irish music, whiskey chat, a pub quiz, competitions, and more, with the US and Australia hosts discussing the Irish-Scots connection. The event will be streamed live on Thursday 17 March, at 8pm.

Kai Ivalo, spirits director, said: “For our landmark 150th bottling, we wanted to showcase the journey of our never-ending quest for quality and flavour. Choosing an Irish distillery to mark this milestone occasion truly shows the adventurous spirit of the Society – celebrating our vibrant spirit no matter its source.

“Our milestone 150th distillery bottling demonstrates how far the Society has travelled. Having bottled from distilleries way beyond our shores, we continue to explore a world beyond single cask, single malt Scotch at our core. We are celebrating both our beginnings and our future.”



 

