London Cocktail Week 2022 dates and format announced

By James Bayley
Published:  11 March, 2022

London Cocktail Week 2022 will run from 13-23 October 2022, including two weekends, following two years of extended month-long activities.

Organisers have reintroduced the popular Little Cocktail Villages, which will be dotted across the city, each hosting four or five immersive pop-ups – highlighting more areas of London for consumers to explore. This will be alongside the popular £7 Signature Cocktails served to wristband wearers in hundreds of the best bars in London.

As always, there is no fee for bars to be involved in the festival. All revenue from the Signature Cocktails remains with the bar and since the first London Cocktail Week in 2010, millions of pounds have been injected into London’s hospitality scene via the wristband initiative. 

The revised dates also mean there is no clash with other European trade shows. 

Speaking of the plans, organisers Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne said:

“It was important to us that the festival structure echoes the requirements of our bar partners, brand partners and of course, our guests. 

“We loved showcasing our festival and our city for the full month, but moving to two weekends seems to be the perfect sweet spot for everyone involved. We can’t wait to get cracking to make this year’s festival even bigger, even more inclusive and showcasing even more areas of the city.”


Interested brand or bar partners can email Sharman-Cox and Payne via hands@londoncocktailweek.com



 

