Alto Adige’s first female winemaker, Elena Walch, joins Armit’s portfolio

By James Bayley

Italian icon Elena Walch is the latest producer to join UK importer and distributor Armit Wines.

Walch is perhaps best known for her iconic ‘Beyond the Clouds’ Chardonnay-based blend, described as “one of the iconic whites of northern Italy” by Monica Larner, Wine Advocate.

The pioneering winemaker owns some of the best vineyards in Italy, including two monopoles: Castel Ringberg in Caldaro and Kastelaz in Tramin, both at 300-400m altitude. These are officially recognised with the prestigious geographical domination ‘Vigna’ and produce great single-vineyard wines, such as the Castel Ringberg Pinot Grigio.

Brett Fleming, MD of Armit Wines, said: “Elena Walch is a true icon of Italian wine, and we could not be more excited to be representing the range in the UK. These are pure, crystalline wines that truly reflect the best of what this exciting region can offer.”

Sustainability is at the forefront of Welch’s wine production. For example, in the winery, solar panels provide around half of the energy required. The approach includes packaging with vegetable-based, 100% recyclable capsules, glue-free packaging, and lighter glass to reduce carbon output.

Julia Walch said: “We are thrilled to know that the UK distribution for Elena Walch is in the hands of Armit Wines. We share a passion for wine and the highest dedication to uncompromising quality. We are proud to be part of Armit’s carefully selected wine portfolio and look forward to a successful and long-lasting partnership.”

Elena Walch wines are available from Armit Wines from Spring 2022, and include Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon, Pinot Nero, Pinot Grigio, Reisling, Chardonnay and Pinot Nero.

The wines will be available to taste at Armit’s Italian Tasting at One Great George Street on 9 March, 10am – 5.30pm, presented by Elena’s daughter Julia.







