Concha y Toro celebrates B Corp status with social media campaign

By James Bayley

Concha y Toro, the UK’s second-largest wine company by retail sales, will mark B Corp month with a wide-ranging social media campaign.

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high social and environmental performance standards, transparency, and accountability.

There are 4,600 Certified B Corps worldwide and more than 750 in the UK alone, across many different industries. Concha y Toro was certified in April 2021 following an intensive two-year assessment of the global business.

Vicky Hoey, head of marketing at Concha y Toro UK, said: “We’re bringing the B Corp message to life through social media and in-store activation. ‘Pour a glass of positive impact’ is our message to show the wine shopper that B Corp companies are working on using business as a force for good. It’s an inspiring message which we hope will gain recognition as more and more people discover the community.”

For a business to be certified as a B Corp, it must achieve a minimum score of 80 points across governance, workers, customers, the community and the environment.

It must also amend its Articles of Association to embed a commitment to considering the impact of its business decisions on all stakeholders.

Finally, certification is seen as the beginning of a cycle of constant improvement; a B Corp must be re-assessed every three years.

Social media activity during the month will include a 15 second Facebook ad and static social media posts for the Casillero del Diablo, Cono Sur and Trivento brands.

Shoppers might also notice new B Corp-inspired marketing with Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Ocado.





