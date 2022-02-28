Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tempus Two announces first-ever UK partnership

By James Bayley
Published:  28 February, 2022

Tempus Two has today announced its first-ever partnership in the UK with leading entertainment company Secret Cinema for an upcoming immersive experience.

The partnership announcement comes following a strong year of growth for Tempus Two, with sales up 87% compared to 2020. It is also the fastest growing wine brand in the top 50 wines in the UK.

Commenting on the partnership, Alana Jackson, head of marketing – UK, Europe, America's, Australian Vintage Limited, said: "Secret Cinema continues to push the boundaries of immersive entertainment experiences and aligns perfectly with Tempus Two's maverick ethos of going beyond tradition. As we continue to grow awareness in the UK market, we look forward to sharing more exciting announcements like this in the future."

Alongside the events, Tempus Two will be holding nationwide competitions bespoke to participating UK retailers, giving shoppers the chance to join the experience. Customers have to purchase a bottle of Tempus Two to participate.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Naked Wines to reduce weight of 3.5 mill...

Climate change a ‘strong threat’ for six...

The world’s best bars to receive Micheli...

Trade’s thirst for physical tastings ret...

How climate change will impact England's...

Two Brits join MW firmament

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95