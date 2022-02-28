Tempus Two announces first-ever UK partnership

By James Bayley

Tempus Two has today announced its first-ever partnership in the UK with leading entertainment company Secret Cinema for an upcoming immersive experience.

The partnership announcement comes following a strong year of growth for Tempus Two, with sales up 87% compared to 2020. It is also the fastest growing wine brand in the top 50 wines in the UK.

Commenting on the partnership, Alana Jackson, head of marketing – UK, Europe, America's, Australian Vintage Limited, said: "Secret Cinema continues to push the boundaries of immersive entertainment experiences and aligns perfectly with Tempus Two's maverick ethos of going beyond tradition. As we continue to grow awareness in the UK market, we look forward to sharing more exciting announcements like this in the future."

Alongside the events, Tempus Two will be holding nationwide competitions bespoke to participating UK retailers, giving shoppers the chance to join the experience. Customers have to purchase a bottle of Tempus Two to participate.







