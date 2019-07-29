McGuigan steps down as CEO of Australian Vintage

By Mathew Lyons

Neil McGuigan is to resign from his role as chief executive of Australian Vintage.

McGuigan will step down after the company’s AGM on 20 November, the company has announced.

Craig Garvin, currently chief executive of dairy business Parmalat, will take over the role. Garvin will join Australian Vintage as chief executive elect in September.

McGuigan, who will remain with the company as a technical adviser for 10 weeks a year, joined Australian Vintage in 2004 as general manager for wine supply. He has been chief executive since 2010.

Over the course of his career, McGuigan has won the IWSC International Winemaker of the Year award four times and been also named White Winemaker of the Year four times by the IWC.

McGuigan said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chief executive, working with our talented team to create fantastic brands that are enjoyed around the globe. Being able to continue contributing to the company in the future, building on what my brother Brian started when he established the business in 1992, is very gratifying.”

Richard Davis, chairman of AVG, said: “Neil has a great passion for the wine industry and has done a tremendous job as chief executive of this company. He has transformed it into a well- respected branded wine company with a clear focus on developing world-leading quality wine.”

Garvin said: “I am looking forward to working with the executive leadership team to keep developing and empowering the talent at AVG. I’m excited to build on Neil’s successful transformation of this company and to support the existing strategies into outcomes that generate long-term profitable growth for the company and our shareholders.”

Prior to Parmalat, Garvin has also held senior roles at Star City Casino, Campbell Arnott’s and Lion Nathan.

AVL’s portfolio includes McGuigan, Tempus Two, and Nepenthe.











