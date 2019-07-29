Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

McGuigan steps down as CEO of Australian Vintage

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  29 July, 2019

Neil McGuigan is to resign from his role as chief executive of Australian Vintage.

McGuigan will step down after the company’s AGM on 20 November, the company has announced.

Craig Garvin, currently chief executive of dairy business Parmalat, will take over the role. Garvin will join Australian Vintage as chief executive elect in September.

McGuigan, who will remain with the company as a technical adviser for 10 weeks a year, joined Australian Vintage in 2004 as general manager for wine supply. He has been chief executive since 2010.  

Over the course of his career, McGuigan has won the IWSC International Winemaker of the Year award four times and been also named White Winemaker of the Year four times by the IWC.

McGuigan said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chief executive, working with our talented team to create fantastic brands that are enjoyed around the globe. Being able to continue contributing to the company in the future, building on what my brother Brian started when he established the business in 1992, is very gratifying.”

Richard Davis, chairman of AVG, said: “Neil has a great passion for the wine industry and has done a tremendous job as chief executive of this company. He has transformed it into a well- respected branded wine company with a clear focus on developing world-leading quality wine.”

Garvin said: “I am looking forward to working with the executive leadership team to keep developing and empowering the talent at AVG. I’m excited to build on Neil’s successful transformation of this company and to support the existing strategies into outcomes that generate long-term profitable growth for the company and our shareholders.”

Prior to Parmalat, Garvin has also held senior roles at Star City Casino, Campbell Arnott’s and Lion Nathan.

AVL’s portfolio includes McGuigan, Tempus Two, and Nepenthe.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95