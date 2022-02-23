IWSC partners with The Old Vine Conference for new trophy

By James Bayley

Together, the IWSC and The Old Vine Conference are launching a new Old Vine Trophy award.

The winning producers will not only perform well in the IWSC judging, but also work to preserve and protect old vines and spread awareness of the importance of nurturing heritage vineyards.

Wines eligible for the Trophy will be gathered via the IWSC’s usual online entry system where a new field has been added for producers to enter the age of the vines for each wine. The vine age categories adopted by the IWSC follow established old vine charters such as those in Barossa and South Africa.

As the old vine movement continues to gather global recognition and support, Sarah Abbott MW, co-founder of The Old Vine Conference said: “Old Vine Wine is emerging as a meaningful category, and this award from such an important and dynamic competition is a significant step.

“We are delighted that the producers who nurture these precious viticultural resources are receiving increasing recognition. I’m also very grateful to the IWSC for their support.”

Christelle Guibert, CEO for the IWSC added: “We are delighted to partner with The Old Vine Conference and become one of their advocates in nurturing old vines and protecting our viticultural heritage.

“The IWSC wants to recognise the producers who see the value of old vines and are going out of their way to look after them and encourage others to do the same.”

The IWSC deadline for wine entries is March 25 and judging will take place between May 2-16 with the Old Vine Trophy announcement in October presented by Sarah Abbott MW – exact date TBC.





