Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

IWSC partners with The Old Vine Conference for new trophy

By James Bayley
Published:  23 February, 2022

Together, the IWSC and The Old Vine Conference are launching a new Old Vine Trophy award.

The winning producers will not only perform well in the IWSC judging, but also work to preserve and protect old vines and spread awareness of the importance of nurturing heritage vineyards.

Wines eligible for the Trophy will be gathered via the IWSC’s usual online entry system where a new field has been added for producers to enter the age of the vines for each wine. The vine age categories adopted by the IWSC follow established old vine charters such as those in Barossa and South Africa. 

As the old vine movement continues to gather global recognition and support, Sarah Abbott MW, co-founder of The Old Vine Conference said: “Old Vine Wine is emerging as a meaningful category, and this award from such an important and dynamic competition is a significant step. 

“We are delighted that the producers who nurture these precious viticultural resources are receiving increasing recognition. I’m also very grateful to the IWSC for their support.” 

Christelle Guibert, CEO for the IWSC added: “We are delighted to partner with The Old Vine Conference and become one of their advocates in nurturing old vines and protecting our viticultural heritage. 

“The IWSC wants to recognise the producers who see the value of old vines and are going out of their way to look after them and encourage others to do the same.”

The IWSC deadline for wine entries is March 25 and judging will take place between May 2-16 with the Old Vine Trophy announcement in October presented by Sarah Abbott MW – exact date TBC.


 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Some relief in New Zealand as harvest lo...

SMEs hit back over government’s proposal...

Hallgarten & Novum expands its South Afr...

Juvé & Camps joins Bibendum

Cavex and Suros Capital join forces to b...

Lad culture called out for continuing to...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95