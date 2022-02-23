Subscriber login Close [x]
Government announces ‘Living with Covid plan’ but must do more to help hospitality

By James Bayley
Published:  23 February, 2022

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his ‘Living with Covid plan’, which will see England end all of its remaining legal coronavirus rules on Thursday, including contact tracing.

Domestic regulations which grant councils the power to shut down local areas following a Covid outbreak will also be removed on February 24. 

As the country begins to rely on guidance rather than rules, more and more people should start to feel safe whilst eating and drinking in bars and restaurants across the country. 

In response to the government’s announcement of its Living with Covid plan, UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls said: “It is heartening to hear that we are now moving to trade based on the safety measures that businesses have put in place, and we hope that this will ignite consumer confidence in our sector and beyond. 

“The hospitality industry has proved that its venues are safe for staff and consumers and that, when allowed to trade without restrictions, it can be a major driver of economic growth and recovery. We are pleased to see that much of our 5-point plan for living with Covid has been taken forward by the government.”

However, Nicholls also suggested the government could be doing more to help the industry: “Hospitality was hit first, longest and hardest by this pandemic, and with costs rising across the board and a VAT rise due this April – just as the cost of living crisis is set to bite – businesses in the sector still need support. 

“At the very least, we need the government to commit to keeping VAT at 12.5% beyond April for the industry to be able to play its full role in the UK’s social and economic recovery.”

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the compulsory use of face coverings and test and trace in hospitality venues will remain until March 21.



