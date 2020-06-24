Subscriber login Close [x]
Government publishes re-opening guide

By Lisa Riley
Published:  24 June, 2020

The government has this morning published the re-opening guide for the hospitality industry.

The 41-page guide, designed to provide guidance for the industry to re-open safely, covers areas such a 'keeping customers and staff safe', 'workforce management', 'cleaning the workplace', 'social distancing for workers', 'PPE' and 'inbound and outbound goods'. 

It has been prepared specifically for people who work in or run restaurants, pubs, bars and takeaway services by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), with input from firms, unions, industry bodies and the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and in consultation with Public Health England (PHE) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The guide is expected to be updated here over time, with this version up to date as of 23 June 2020.

The publication follows PM Boris Johnson confirming yesterday the reopening date for the hospitality sector as 4 July, while also reducing the current social distancing rule from 2 metres to 1 metre.



