Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

US investment firm makes bid for Corbin & King

By James Lawrence
Published:  14 February, 2022

A New York-based company, Knighthead Capital Management, has pledged to refinance Corbin & King's restaurants after making an offer to the administrators FRP Advisory.

As reported by Sky News, the group's administrators have received numerous offers from interested parties, all pledging to refinance Corbin & King’s £38m of accrued company debt, saving the business from insolvency.

According to Knighthead’s website, the American firm focuses on “long-short investments and specialises in event driven, distressed credit and special situation opportunities across a broad array of industries.”

The restaurant group went into administration in January 2022, following a dispute between Minor International, the company’s majority shareholder, and co-founder Jeremy King.

However, Knighthead has offered to refinance all loans outstanding to Minor International.

Corbin and King have been managing restaurants in London since 1981, when they bought Le Caprice in St James’s.

They subsequently opened The Ivy in 1990, quickly establishing the restaurant as a magnet for A-list celebrities.

In 2003, the duo launched The Wolseley in a Grade II listed building on Piccadilly.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Australian wine brand removes over 10 mi...

Aldi launches inaugural 'Zerozecco' ahea...

Freixenet Copestick picks up Wither Hills

50 Top Drinks Wholesaler 2022 nomination...

D’Yquem puts the emphasis on young and o...

Enotria & Coe marks 50th anniversary wit...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

...

Balfour Winery: Brand Ambassador

...

Balfour Winery: Head of On-trade Sales

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95