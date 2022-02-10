Subscriber login Close [x]
Atkin unveils latest Rioja Report

By James Lawrence
Published:  10 February, 2022

Harpers columnist Tim Atkin MW has launched the 2022 edition of his Rioja Report – the seventh in-depth study, published via Atkin's website.

One of the UK’s foremost authorities on Rioja, Atkin is a frequent visitor to the vineyards of the region. To compile his detailed report, the writer and critic spent 19 days in the region, visiting 126 estates and tasting just shy of 1,400 wines (1,388 in total).

From these tastings, Atkin awarded 964 scores of 90 points or above, and 110 wines merited the ‘exceptional’ score of 95 points or more. As usual in his much sought-after regional reviews, Atkin has singled out his star wineries and winemakers of the year in The Podium. This includes recognition not just for the well-known and in some cases legendary wines and winemakers, but also the rising stars, and the great value wines of the year.

Among those singled out for praise in 2022 include Álvaro Palacios of Bodegas Palacios Remondo (winemaker of the year), Javier San Pedro Ortega of Bodegas Javier San Pedro Ortega (young winemaker of the year), and Bodegas Sonsierra (co-operative of the year).

“I’ve been hugely impressed this year by the talent, energy and work ethic of a host of young winemakers across the region; it makes sense to look ahead, and I believe Rioja and its future are in good hands,” said Atkin.

“Rioja is Spain’s most diverse and misunderstood wine region. People often talk about just two main styles – so-called modern and traditional – but it’s way more complicated and exciting than that. There really is a Rioja for everyone.”

Atkin also mentioned the growing quality of the region’s white wines and of its varietal Garnachas. This variety, he believes, is coming back into its own because of climate change.

The report runs to 215 pages and is available to buy and download from timatkin.com, price £20.

Bibendum expands portfolio with 'inspira...

