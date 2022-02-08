Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality sector urges government to stall VAT hike in April

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 February, 2022

In a campaign organised by UKHospitality, more than 250 business leaders from the service and leisure industries have written to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, urging the government to keep VAT at 12.5% beyond March 2022.

Petitioning the treasury to maintain the current level (VAT is set to rise to 20% in April), businesses have argued that a rise would stifle their recovery, threatening jobs and livelihoods.

The hundreds of signatories to the letter include business leaders from Apex Hotels, BaxterStory, Bourne Leisure, Caffe Nero, Pizza Hut, The Restaurant Group, The Savoy Hotel Group, Wagamama and Young’s.

The letter to the Chancellor comes hot on the heels of a joint study by UKHospitality, the Tourism Alliance, the British Beer & Pub Association and the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, revealing the massive benefits if the current VAT rate is retained.

The report found that a permanent rate of 12.5% would bring VAT on hospitality and attractions in line with the European average (at 20% it is nearly double) and set off a virtuous cycle of industry investment and growth, helping ‘level up’ UK regions.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, commented: “There are many compelling reasons why VAT should be held at the current rate given the current circumstances. However, this is about so much more than an extension to temporary measures in the face of the challenges brought by Covid. It’s about working to establish the right tax level for our world-class hospitality and tourism industries.”

She added: “It is vital, in the interests of competitiveness, job creation, growth and ensuring hospitality and tourism play their full part in driving the economic recovery. We are asking the Chancellor to give companies and consumers room to breathe.

“We have had a very challenging two years where hospitality was hit first, hardest and longest. This industry has borne the full brunt of the economic restrictions due to Covid. Companies have no cash in the bank and are being squeezed from all directions. They must pass costs on or go bust. The only question is by how much prices rise.”






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Aldi launches inaugural 'Zerozecco' ahea...

Generation sobriety turns to fine wine f...

Wine Importers 'looks to future' with m...

Pernod Ricard UK expands portfolio with...

Connected packaging could become 'main'...

Sales of no and low-alcohol products soa...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

...

Balfour Winery: Brand Ambassador

...

Balfour Winery: Head of On-trade Sales

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95