Treasury Wine Estates unveils domestic violence pledge

By James Lawrence
Published:  25 November, 2021

Australian multinational Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has launched a domestic and family violence (DFV) pledge, outlining its commitment to prevent and respond to any domestic and family violence that may be impacting its team members.

As part of TWE’s new commitment, the company will extend its support available to team members affected by violence in the home.

New measures to be put in place include allowing all permanent and casual TWE team members 10 days of paid leave, if they report experiencing an incident of DFV. TWE will also offer emergency financial support up to AUD$5000, as well as a range of flexible work arrangements as needed.

In addition, the organisation's 'people leaders' will be provided with materials and resources to help them in recognising, responding to, and supporting any team members who are affected by DFV.

TWE chief people officer Katie Hodgson commented: “Our updated policy and guidelines will ensure any of our team members experiencing domestic and family violence feel safe and supported. The work environment can often be the only place where someone experiencing domestic and family violence feels safe, so we have a responsibility to protect our team members and ensure their long-term welfare and safety.”

She added: “By setting standards, raising awareness, prompting conversations, and supporting those impacted, we can contribute towards the elimination of domestic and family violence in our communities.”



