Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Penfolds ventures into NFTs with Magill Cellar 3

By James Lawrence
Published:  23 November, 2021

Penfolds has unveiled a new partnership with digital assets trader BlockBar to sell a barrel of its tiny production Magill Cellar 3 wine for USD $130,000.

As reported on manofmany.com, just 300 non-fungible tokens (NFT) will be created on Blockbar, once the wine is bottled in 2022. Each asset corresponds to a bottle of the Magill, stored in gift boxes at BlockBar’s facility until redeemed by the purchaser no earlier than the date of release of the wine in October 2023.

In addition, every owner of a NFT will enjoy a private wine tasting in Magill Cellar 3 (Penfolds Magill Estate Winery, South Australia), and a vineyard tour, with regular video updates and imagery from the winemakers.

Upon purchasing the NFT 'bottle', the buyer has the freedom to resell or transfer the asset through the BlockBar platform, or to redeem it for the physical version.

“We are proud to partner with BlockBar to release our Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 NFT,” said Penfolds' chief marketing officer Kristy Keyte.

“This is our first venture selling wines via NFT and cryptocurrency, allowing us to connect and build relationships with new collectors, who buy and trade luxury wine in a completely new and refreshing way. The wine itself, Magill Cellar 3 from the 2021 vintage, is not available for public purchase making it the ultimate collector’s item.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Winemaker UK (Packaging)

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95