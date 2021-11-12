Campari Group UK to distribute Champagne Lallier

By Michelle Perrett

Campari Group UK is to take over the distribution of Champagne Lallier within the London M25 area, in a phased approach with current distributor, Boutinot wines.

The move follows Campari Group’s acquisition of Champagne Lallier in 2020.

The Champagne will join brands including Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, The Glen Grant, and Bisquit & Dubouché as part of Campari Group UK’s newly created Rare division.

Campari Group UK said it would distribute a range of Lallier cuvées in the UK market – Série R, Rosé, Blanc de Blancs, Millésimé and Ouvrage.

“We are thrilled to introduce Lallier as the first Champagne in our portfolio. Lallier is a progressive Champagne house, producing fine quality wines and is an exciting addition to Campari Group’s growing Rare portfolio, which includes Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, The Glen Grant, and Bisquit & Dubouché, further diversifying our stellar line-up,” said Campari Group UK managing director Brad Madigan.

“I would like to thank the team at Boutinot Wines for their continued commitment to establishing Lallier in the UK market. We are very much looking forward to building on Boutinot Wines’s great work, and introducing more wine lovers to Champagne Lallier.”

Champagne Lallier has also announced the launch of the latest product in its R Series, the Brut Non-Vintage cuvée: R.018, which succeeds the R.016 vintage.

“This kind of harvest only happens every 15 or 20 years. This was the case for example in 1970, 1982, 2004 and now 2018. This harvest is proof that we must always keep hope and believe in nature,” said Lallier cellar master, Dominique Demarville.

Champagne Lallier was founded in 1906 in Aÿ, one of the few villages classified as Grand Cru. The winery has a distinctive winemaking philosophy, which aims to “enhance the individuality of the terroir”.













