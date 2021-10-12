Accolade Wines supports upskilling and education with new training programme

By Michelle Perrett

Accolade Wines has launched its Vinspire programme to encourage the upskilling of individuals and recruitment for the on-trade and wider wine industry.

The programme, in partnership with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) and hospitality career specialists Springboard, will run for four-weeks during October.

The course will allow 50 individuals, identified by Springboard, to obtain the WSET Level 1 Award in Wines, as well as receive bespoke hospitality training. The canidates have already been picked and started their courses.

An introduction to the remote course will be provided by Accolade Wines’ managing director Caroline Thompson-Hill.

“We’re proud to introduce Vinspire, showcasing our commitment to educating, inspiring and providing platforms for learning, development and career opportunities in the wine and hospitality industry,” said Thompson-Hill.

“Working with WSET and Springboard to identify a pool of talent, we’re looking forward to providing comprehensive wine skills training, thereby opening doors to new career opportunities and assisting our on-trade partners during this challenging time. We’ll also continue to look at further ways Vinspire can support the industry as part of our wider diversity and inclusion initiative.”

Paul Buchan, senior trainer at Springboard, added: “The Springboard Charity is excited to be partnering with Accolade Wines and WSET for the Vinspire programme, a four-week, digital training programme that is committed to educate and inspire people of all ages across the UK. Vinspire will bring personal development opportunities and support to those wishing to work and develop their skills in the Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism Sector.”

Robert Crouch, business development manager at WSET said: “Our WSET Level 1 Award in Wines course perfectly complements the practical service and wine skills training provided by Springboard and Accolade Wines. We’re excited that the entirely digital delivery of this programme will allow us to support individuals across the UK.”

Accolade Wines will provide food and wine pairing options for use in the training programme, whilst LinkedIn training will also be included to help the job-hunting process.

Following the training, Springboard will support all participants to help them find employment within the wine or hospitality industry, as well as provide regular check-ins as their career progresses.









