Cantine Settesoli renews sustainability commitment

By Michelle Perrett

Leading Sicilian co-operative Cantine Settesoli has renewed its commitment to environmental sustainability by implementing Alta Qualità Bio (AQB) as part of its 2021 agricultural campaign.

The AQB is aimed at protecting and enhancing the territory, the agricultural community and the quality of Cantine Settesoli products.

The project currently involves 78 organic winegrowers and according to Cantine Settesoli it will guarantee a higher quality of the grapes and a further decrease in soil pollution. It said this would be carried out by observing standards that are more restrictive than those provided for by current EU regulations regarding organic farming.

This will mean that Cantine Settesoli's internal regulations for organic production will further limit the approved values of residues from phosphites or their metabolites.

To verify the presence of these components, Cantine Settesoli said it would carry out specific tests on samples from the vineyard, of both leaves and grapes, at different periods of the year. This would be ahead of the over 30,000 control operations on finished and semi-finished products that are already in place, it added.

To support members of Alta Qualità Bio, Cantine Settesoli said its Technical Office would periodically provide information and indications on the most appropriate management techniques in order to achieve the goals set.

This will mean that assistance will be in place to invite all winemakers to join the project.

“We are proud to have taken on this path, and we aim to be more determined and timely in pursuing the Alta Qualità Bio project,” said President Giuseppe Bursi.

He also added that this decision stemmed from the desire to further increase organic production and bring in precise guidelines.







