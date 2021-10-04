Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Cantine Settesoli renews sustainability commitment

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  04 October, 2021

Leading Sicilian co-operative Cantine Settesoli has renewed its commitment to environmental sustainability by implementing Alta Qualità Bio (AQB) as part of its 2021 agricultural campaign.

The AQB is aimed at protecting and enhancing the territory, the agricultural community and the quality of Cantine Settesoli products.

The project currently involves 78 organic winegrowers and according to Cantine Settesoli it will guarantee a higher quality of the grapes and a further decrease in soil pollution. It said this would be carried out by observing standards that are more restrictive than those provided for by current EU regulations regarding organic farming.

This will mean that Cantine Settesoli's internal regulations for organic production will further limit the approved values of residues from phosphites or their metabolites.

To verify the presence of these components, Cantine Settesoli said it would carry out specific tests on samples from the vineyard, of both leaves and grapes, at different periods of the year. This would be ahead of the over 30,000 control operations on finished and semi-finished products that are already in place, it added.

To support members of Alta Qualità Bio, Cantine Settesoli said its Technical Office would periodically provide information and indications on the most appropriate management techniques in order to achieve the goals set.

This will mean that assistance will be in place to invite all winemakers to join the project.

“We are proud to have taken on this path, and we aim to be more determined and timely in pursuing the Alta Qualità Bio project,” said President Giuseppe Bursi.

He also added that this decision stemmed from the desire to further increase organic production and bring in precise guidelines.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95