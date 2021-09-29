Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Dine-in occasions bounce back with a vengeance

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  29 September, 2021

Dine-in occasions are on the rise as consumers return in-person to restaurants – a shift in consumption patterns which has resulted in greater buy-in for drinks.

According to the lastest quarterly update to the Lumina Intelligence UK Restaurant Market Report 2020/21, the majority of purchases are now made in restaurants following the easing of restrictions. In total, 67.7% of restaurant purchases were made on-site in the 12 weeks to July 11, while only 18.7% ordered for delivery and 9.6% ordered for collection.

The report also highlights some of the key differences between branded and independent restaurants. For example, a greater proportion of consumers eat and drink in independent restaurants compared to branded (58.5% vs 46.5%), and this is helping to drive a greater average spend (£20.60 versus £18).

Alcoholic drinks are more likely to be purchased in independent restaurants, too.

Just over 42.2% of drinks purchased in independent restaurants are alcoholic, compared to just 15.6% in branded.

Katherine Prowse, senior insight manager at Lumina Intelligence said: “Delivery has provided a significant lifeline to restaurants over the past 18 months, however with restrictions easing, operators will be glad to see consumers returning to dine-in occasions. Over the 12-week period, independent restaurants have led the way in terms of spend and consumer satisfaction, as well as driving a higher proportion of dine-in footfall.

“In particular, independents achieved strong satisfaction scores for freshness and food quality and taste. Operators can capitalise on this opportunity by highlighting local suppliers on menus and on social media.”

Independents also outperform branded restaurants in satisfaction ratings. According to Lumina, independent restaurants achieve scores of 78% for freshness and food quality, while branded restaurants underperform compared to the market average on numerous counts including atmosphere, drink quality and service.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95