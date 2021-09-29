Dine-in occasions bounce back with a vengeance

By Jo Gilbert

Dine-in occasions are on the rise as consumers return in-person to restaurants – a shift in consumption patterns which has resulted in greater buy-in for drinks.

According to the lastest quarterly update to the Lumina Intelligence UK Restaurant Market Report 2020/21, the majority of purchases are now made in restaurants following the easing of restrictions. In total, 67.7% of restaurant purchases were made on-site in the 12 weeks to July 11, while only 18.7% ordered for delivery and 9.6% ordered for collection.

The report also highlights some of the key differences between branded and independent restaurants. For example, a greater proportion of consumers eat and drink in independent restaurants compared to branded (58.5% vs 46.5%), and this is helping to drive a greater average spend (£20.60 versus £18).

Alcoholic drinks are more likely to be purchased in independent restaurants, too.

Just over 42.2% of drinks purchased in independent restaurants are alcoholic, compared to just 15.6% in branded.

Katherine Prowse, senior insight manager at Lumina Intelligence said: “Delivery has provided a significant lifeline to restaurants over the past 18 months, however with restrictions easing, operators will be glad to see consumers returning to dine-in occasions. Over the 12-week period, independent restaurants have led the way in terms of spend and consumer satisfaction, as well as driving a higher proportion of dine-in footfall.

“In particular, independents achieved strong satisfaction scores for freshness and food quality and taste. Operators can capitalise on this opportunity by highlighting local suppliers on menus and on social media.”

Independents also outperform branded restaurants in satisfaction ratings. According to Lumina, independent restaurants achieve scores of 78% for freshness and food quality, while branded restaurants underperform compared to the market average on numerous counts including atmosphere, drink quality and service.







