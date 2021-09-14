31Dover to embrace pioneering low-carbon distribution technology

By James Lawrence

Independent supplier 31Dover will start to distribute spirit brands using an innovative distribution system that nearly eliminates packaging waste in the supply chain.

Founded in Singapore in 2018, the ecoSPIRITS technology is built around a closed loop distribution system that relies on recyclable materials to deliver the spirits from producer to consumer.

31Dover will initially distribute six spirits products in ecoSPIRITS format, including Portobello Road Gin from London.

According to the firm, the ecoSPIRITS closed loop system comprises four stages. Spirits are decanted into reusable 4.5L litre ecoTOTEs at the ecoPLANT semi-automated processing facility. Fully-reusable with an inner glass vessel in a engineered enclosure, the ecoTOTE is designed for security and ease of handling in the on-trade and is safer than cardboard cases of glass bottles.

The tamper-proof ecoTOTES are then delivered to F&B venues where the SmartPour technology transfers spirit from ecoTOTEs to spirit glass bottles or direct to glasses in a venue, offering sustainable serves with fast, digital pours.

“Wholesalers play a critical role in closing the loop in circular spirits, ensuring that zero-waste packaging can be returned to the plant for re-use,” said Paul Gabie, CEO, ecoSPIRITS.

Mike Beavan, Chief Commercial Officer at 31Dover, added: “In a world that is seeing a constant push for more sustainability, environmental and Fairtrade principles combined with an on-trade community is a driving force for change. 31 DOVER is proud to be working with ecoSPIRITS as they offer the potential to remove single glass from a large portion of the UK trade”







