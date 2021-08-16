Subscriber login Close [x]
C&C looks to Alto Adige and Sicily for new additions

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  16 August, 2021

London-based wine importer and wholesaler Carson & Carnevale Wines (C&C) has been appointed the UK agent for Alto Adige’s Kellerei St Pauls coop and Sicily’s Assuli winery, as it continues to push beyond the channel-orientated struggles of the past 18 months.

Formed in 1907 by 36 farmers from St. Pauls, Missian, Eppan-Berg and Unterrain, Kellerei St Pauls is a 200+ member cooperative and the owner of the oldest Pinot Bianco vineyard in Alto Adige. It also boasts one of the highest scoring Pinot Neros in the region, it’s old vine Lehmont Pinot Nero Riserva, as well as Gambero Rosso’s best value Italian Pinot Nero, Luzia.

Assuli meanwhile is a family-owned organic operation and one of only a handful of Italian producers to have been awarded the Gambero Rosso Tre Bicchieri for three different varieties over the past five years.

Top winemaker Lorenzo Landi has produced over 150 Gambero Rosso Tre Bicchieri wines.

The additions follow in the footsteps of Verdicchio pioneers Sartarelli which joined C&C earlier this year, and represent a focus on expansion in the company’s Italian leaning portfolio.

“Having added the most acclaimed producer of Verdicchio, Sartarelli, to our portfolio earlier this year, we are now thrilled to add these two outstanding producers, from opposite ends of Italy to our portfolio,” Jonathan Carson, director of C&C Wines, said.

“As a business, we have had to target new channels over the past 17 months and this has undeniably changed the way in which we approach purchasing. Storytelling has become an increasingly important part of our sales process and these two wineries are, in our opinion, incredibly engaging with clear points of difference that we look forward to presenting to customers.”

He added that the company’s Italian portfolio will remain a core part of the business. Representing the oldest vineyard Pinot Bianco from Alto Adige and one of the best Pinot Nero producers from the region, as well as an incredible value organic Sicilian winery, is “incredibly exciting”.

Both producers’ wines will be available to all trade channels from early September







