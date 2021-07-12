Fruit focus ramps up viticulture-related content

By Harpers Editorial team

The NFU's Fruit Focus, the leading UK fruit grower event, is teed up to offer several sessions relevant to English and Welsh grape growers during its day-long event on 21 July.

Foremost on the viticultural front is the Digital Viticulture Tour, a platform designed to reveal how agronomic data coupled with the latest tech can enable vineyard managers to ‘digitise’ their fields to help implement agricultural best practice.

In addition to monitoring weather, pest and disease aspects in real-time, a featured software app will allow communication with NIAB EMR scientists, plus integration with future tech advances such as novel data collection tools, including drones and satellites.

On the day, further advice and expertise will be offered during forums and sessions as diverse as ‘The Horticultural Productivity Challenge’, “Optimising the Effectiveness of Biologicals’ and ‘The Future of Fertigation’.

Looking to the issues and challenges surrounding viticulture and other fruit growing, Fruit Focus is also running forums on ‘Securing Sufficient Labour Through 20221 and Beyond’, ‘Robotics & Automation Super Session’ and ‘Defra Insight on Agricultural Policy and Environmental Schemes’.

Fruit Focus will take place at NIAB EMR in East Malling in Kent on 21 July, also featuring a host of horticultural and allied exhibitors, with full information and tickets for the event available here.







