Scottish Wholesale Association’s Achievers Awards open for entries

By Jo Gilbert

Entries are now open for the Achievers Awards 2022, the industry programme that rewards outstanding performance across the wholesale trade in Scotland.

The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) confirmed last month that Achievers, which highlights best practice and innovation within the industry and also shines a spotlight on the dedicated, passionate people who keep its wheels moving, will return after missing a year due to the pandemic.

Colin Smith, SWA chief executive, said: “This is going to be a very exciting year for Achievers as many new members have joined the association over the past year and their input to our awards, along with that of existing members, will create excitement and bring added vibrancy to a long-established event.

“Achievers has been an important and popular fixture on the wholesale calendar for 20 years and we are determined to make what will be our first big physical event since the first lockdown in March 2020 one that resonates with our wholesale and supplier members, stakeholders and others as once again we gather to celebrate everything that is great about the wholesale sector in Scotland.”

The SWA is the trade association for Scotland’s food and drink wholesale sector. The sector represents a significant part of the Scottish food and drink supply chain which, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, was worth £2.9 billion and employed over 6,500 people.

Food and drink wholesalers have played a crucial part in the UK’s response to the pandemic but unlike for many other sectors, no direct targeted financial support has been made available, the SWA said. A minority of SWA members benefited from Scottish Government Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund (PERF) grants.

Applications for the awards can be submitted here. Entries close on 26 July, with judging starting in September.

The gala dinner and awards presentation will take place at the Sheraton Grand, Edinburgh on Thursday, 10 February 2022.









