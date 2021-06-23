Subscriber login Close [x]
Portuguese Cork Producers Association to launch UK sustainability campaign

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  23 June, 2021

The Portuguese Cork Producers Association (APCOR) is launching a sustainability campaign this summer aimed at promoting the benefits of cork bottle stoppers to consumers.

The campaign will launch with a nationwide retail recycling partnership that will give consumers a reason to ‘Choose Cork’. 

Communications agency Phipps Relations will work alongside APCOR’s marketing and communications team on the new campaign. 

Phipps MD, Nicky Forrest, said: “We’ve known APCOR for a long time and we are thrilled to be working with them. 

“There has never been a better time to raise awareness of the importance and benefit of recycling cork. We are really looking forward to working with the team at APCOR to deliver this exciting campaign which will hopefully get UK consumers choosing and recycling cork for many years to come.” 

APCOR was created to represent and promote the Portuguese Cork Industry. It is an employers' association, of national scope, founded in 1956 and based in the north of Portugal, in Santa Maria de Lamas. 

All companies that operate in the fields of production, marketing or export of cork products can join the association. APCOR currently comprises around 270 associated companies which together account for around 80% of the country’s cork production and 85% of its cork exports. 

 

