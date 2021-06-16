Subscriber login Close [x]
Les Riceys Champagne growers launch UK campaign

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 June, 2021

A group of récoltant-manipulant producers from Les Riceys in Champagne have come together to market and promote their appellation and wines in the UK. 

The alliance, which is working with French export consultancy EOC International and marketing agency Swirl Wine Group in the UK, comprises Batisse-Lancelot, Pascal Manchin, Pehu Guiardel, Arnaud Tabourin and Phlipaux Père et Fils. 

The campaign, which aims to introduce the five producers to UK distributors, includes a virtual tasting on 24 June, hosted by Abbott, for specialist importers and retailers, sommeliers and journalists. 

Trade buyers will also receive sampling packs and further information to help them discover the wines, growers and region. 

“The rise of artisanal producers in Champagne has transformed the perception of the region and restored its vinous soul,” said Sarah Abbott MW, founder of Swirl Wine Group. 

“Cult grower Champagnes are fêted and yearned after. But there is an accessible side to grower Champagne, exemplified by the Alliance Riceys. This small collective of wine growers has come together to promote their diverse, individualistic wines.”

Attendees at the virtual tasting will receive 10 sample bottles of Champagne from Les Riceys. The tasting will present the terroir of Les Riceys through the distinctive and individual story of each producer. 

Les Riceys is a commune in the Côte de Bar in the far south of Champagne, on the border with Burgundy. All three classic Champagne varieties are grown, but Pinot Noir dominates the hilly, predominantly south-facing, vineyards.



