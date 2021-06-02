Glasgow restrictions eased as Scottish opening paused

By Michelle Perrett

Pubs and restaurants in Scotland are facing a transition phase as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed a cautious easing of restrictions with Glasgow to move to level 2.

Glasgow, which has been under strict restrictions, will move to Level 2 from 00:01 on Saturday 5 June 2021. This means that restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars can open indoors until 10.30pm with two-hour pre-booked slots, and outdoors within local licensing conditions for the consumption of food and alcoholic drinks.

The maximum number of people that can meet indoors in a venue is six, which can be from up to three separate households.

The mainland local authority areas of East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, and South Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, Edinburgh Midlothian, Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Dundee will remain at Level 2 while the virus undergoes monitoring.

Meanwhile 15 mainland local authorities of Highland and Argyll & Bute, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth & Kinross, Inverclyde, West Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Fife, West Lothian, East Lothian, The Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway will move to Level 1.

This means that alcohol can be served indoors and premises can open until 11pm. The maximum number of people that can meet indoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is eight, which can be from up to three separate households. Table service and the wearing of face-coverings (unless exempt) when not seated by all customers is mandatory in all hospitality venues.

All islands currently in Level 1 will move to Level 0 at the same time due to sustained low numbers of cases.

This means the consumption of food and alcoholic drinks will be allowed due to local licensing conditions. The maximum number of people that can meet indoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is 10, which can be from up to four separate households. The maximum number of people that are able to meet outdoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is 15, which can be from up to 15 separate households.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the decisions will feel like a “mixed bag” that reflects the fact the country is in a transition phase.

“No part of the country is going backwards today. Before the vaccines, that would have been impossible on case numbers like this. But the vaccines are changing the game. And that means we can still be optimistic about our chances of much more normality over the summer and beyond,” she said.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has hailed as “fantastic news” that the Glasgow City Council area will move into Level 2. The organisation also welcomed news that the islands are moving to level 0



However, the SLTA expressed disappointment that several other local authority areas must remain in Level 2.



Colin Wilkinson, SLTA MD, said: “First and foremost, we are delighted that Glasgow at long last has been given a much-needed break which will allow the easing of indoor licensed hospitality restrictions. It really is fantastic news and telling businesses now gives them more time to get organised ahead of the weekend.



"However, it must be remembered that late-night operators remain closed with no known dates when restrictions on that sector will be lifted,” he said.

SLTA, he added, was disappointed that so many other local authorities must remain in Level 2 rather than move to Level 1 as they were hoping. "We accept the need for caution as the country continues to navigate its way through the pandemic but that doesn’t negate the feeling of deflation for businesses.”