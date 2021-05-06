Majestic brand update ditches pink stores ahead of new openings

By Andrew Catchpole

Majestic Wine has begun an estate-wide streamlining of its brand identity by flipping over 20 vibrant pink stores to its dark grey and green livery.

The move, which will see all stores come under the one consistent branding, represents the third rebranding exercise in as many years for its Wakefield store, which moved from the old Majestic identity to the identity of new owner Naked Wines, followed by the more recent grey and green hues.

Describing the pink colour and wine glass logo that was introduced by former owner Naked’s Rowan Gormley as a “controversial rebranding exercise”, the new branding sees a return to a grape bunch motif and a slate colour scheme, while erasing some of the memory of the Naked ownership period.

Majestic said that the revised livery and logo was decided after “extensive research” through customer focus groups, before finally being voted on by Majestic colleagues last Autumn.

The retailer said that it was “keen to reaffirm its commitment to bricks and mortar retail, with further revamps of existing stores expected throughout the year … alongside extra infrastructure to act as delivery hubs for its Commercial business”.

New stores are also in the pipeline, with Knutsford and Oxford Summertown set to open in the coming months, plus a full refurbishment of Winchester, plus the creation of a fine wine centre, planned for this summer.

Majestic’s most recent launches, before the pandemic interrupted its planned expansion, were in Beaconsfield, Henley and Beckenham.

“We firmly believe that our stores offer an experience you simply cannot get elsewhere. As the country emerges from Covid, we want to ensure we’re on the front foot and continue to offer all the brilliant tastings, expert advice and unbeatable range which people associate with Majestic,” said CEO John Colley.

“That means having stores which really look the part too, in locations we’re proud to be. We now have a clear strategy, brand and vision for what that looks like – and are ready to put our turbulent past behind us. We’re excited by the next chapter for high street retail and our new stores play a key role in bringing this to life across the UK.”







