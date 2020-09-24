Majestic rubber stamps new logo

By Lisa Riley

Majestic has unveiled its definitive new logo and begun the process of rolling it out across its estate.

The logo, which was voted for by the retailer’s employees, has been designed for Majestic to be in keeping with its historic logo, but with bolder, defined colouring for digital platforms.

The result, which was the favourite of almost 75% of staff, was also confirmed by the public through a series of social media votes and customer focus groups.

The revamped grapes design will replace the wine glass motif across Majestic’s online channels, including on a new website which will launch in mid-October.

The change in look will also mean a number of stores will need to be returned to original branding before a full roll out.

Majestic first revealed it is reverting back to its traditional ‘bunch of grapes grape’ logo, which was used as the company’s identity between 1991 to 2018, at the beginning of this month.

It said the move followed “extensive customer research and feedback”, with customer focus groups conducted by Majestic describing the new icon as “irrelevant” and “not reminiscent of the Majestic we love”.

Thanking everyone who took part in the exercise for “making sure we get it right” , CEO John Colley said: “I am delighted to finally be able to rubber stamp our new logo, and begin the process of rolling it out to our stores, new websites, vans, chiller bins – and everything in between!

“For me, a rebrand should be part of an evolution – not revolution. We were perhaps guilty of moving too fast and too far away from what our customers recognised and loved about our old look. I’m particularly excited to see the new logo on our two new stores in Henley and Beckenham opening later this year. It’s an exciting new identity as we develop our next chapter.”

Although around 75% of Majestic stores still feature the traditional version of the grape, over the last couple of years the business has been moving to a ‘glass’ logo – as seen on the current Majestic website and on a small number of rebranded stores.