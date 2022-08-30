Majestic reveals wishlist for 76 new store locations

By James Bayley

The CEO of Majestic has promised a year of free wine to anyone that can help find suitable sites from a newly revealed wishlist of 76 potential store locations.

The wine retailer has opened two new stores this month despite consumer concerns over the cost-of-living crisis.

However, according to Majestic, customer footfall is currently above pre-pandemic levels and click and collect orders have grown 400% in the North since 2019.

At the time of writing, 88.7% of the UK’s population already lives within ten miles of a Majestic store, including two new openings this month in Haywards Heath and Godalming.

With WSET-trained staff on-hand in stores across the country, the hope is that customers will continue to shop in Majestic, seeking advice on cost-effective, quality wines from lesser-known regions.

The shortlist of 76 desired locations includes 29 within the M25, and suggestions for site locations are now open to the public, with a year’s supply of wine up for grabs.

Majestic CEO, John Colley, said: “Some retailers are battening down the hatches given the current climate, but we remain optimistic despite tighter consumer budgets as wine is still something people want to enjoy and savour. Customers are returning to physical stores with enthusiasm, seeking out the advice of our expert staff to discover the real value in their wine choices.

“Responding to consumer demand, we’ve opened two new stores this month, but we aren’t stopping there. In addition to the new stores already in our pipeline, we’ve got our eye on a further 76 potential locations across the country and are calling on the UK’s wine lovers to help us find sites so that we can offer more people a place to taste and discover new wines, beers, and spirits with guidance from our expert staff.”

Submissions from the public can be put forward at: https://www.majestic.co.uk/blog/inside-knowledge/a-years-supply-of-wine-to-help-us-find-new-stores

Majestic Location Wishlist Outside of M25:

Aberdeen (re-site)

Ashford

Bath (North 2nd store)

Billericay

Bristol South (re-site)

Bromsgrove

Camberley (re-site)

Cambridge (re-site)

Chippenham

Chipping Sodbury

Christchurch

Coventry South (Earlsdon)

Cowbridge

Crowborough

Durham

Eastbourne

Edgbaston/Moseley

Fareham/Whiteley

Frome/Warminster

Harpenden

Hitchin

Horsham (re-site)

Jersey

Malvern

Marlow

Monmouth

Oxted

Penarth (re-site)

Reading (re-site)

Rickmansworth

Ringwood/Ferndown

Romsey/Eastleigh

Saffron Walden

Solihull/Knowle

St Andrews

St Neots

Stamford

Stevenage (re-site)

Swansea Mumbles (re-site)

Thame

Trumpington (Cambridge)

Truro

Wallingford

Watford

Wimborne Minster

Majestic Location Wishlist Inside of M25:

Banstead/Epsom (re-site)

Barnes

Belgravia / Pimlico

Bexleyheath

Biggin Hill

Brent Cross

Brentford (re-site)

Camden

Crouch End

Croydon

Ealing/Acton

Farringdon

Gidea Park (re-site)

Hackney

Hammersmith /

Shepherds Bush

Hampstead/Highgate

Kensington

Kilburn

Mill Hill

Muswell Hill (re-site)

Peckham/Nunhead

Pinner

Primrose Hill/Belsize Park

Putney (re-site)

Sidcup

Staines/Egham

Streatham

West Hampstead







