Majestic reveals wishlist for 76 new store locations

The CEO of Majestic has promised a year of free wine to anyone that can help find suitable sites from a newly revealed wishlist of 76 potential store locations.
The wine retailer has opened two new stores this month despite consumer concerns over the cost-of-living crisis.
However, according to Majestic, customer footfall is currently above pre-pandemic levels and click and collect orders have grown 400% in the North since 2019.
At the time of writing, 88.7% of the UK’s population already lives within ten miles of a Majestic store, including two new openings this month in Haywards Heath and Godalming.
With WSET-trained staff on-hand in stores across the country, the hope is that customers will continue to shop in Majestic, seeking advice on cost-effective, quality wines from lesser-known regions.
The shortlist of 76 desired locations includes 29 within the M25, and suggestions for site locations are now open to the public, with a year’s supply of wine up for grabs.
Majestic CEO, John Colley, said: “Some retailers are battening down the hatches given the current climate, but we remain optimistic despite tighter consumer budgets as wine is still something people want to enjoy and savour. Customers are returning to physical stores with enthusiasm, seeking out the advice of our expert staff to discover the real value in their wine choices.
“Responding to consumer demand, we’ve opened two new stores this month, but we aren’t stopping there. In addition to the new stores already in our pipeline, we’ve got our eye on a further 76 potential locations across the country and are calling on the UK’s wine lovers to help us find sites so that we can offer more people a place to taste and discover new wines, beers, and spirits with guidance from our expert staff.”
Submissions from the public can be put forward at: https://www.majestic.co.uk/blog/inside-knowledge/a-years-supply-of-wine-to-help-us-find-new-stores
Majestic Location Wishlist Outside of M25:
Aberdeen (re-site)
Ashford
Bath (North 2nd store)
Billericay
Bristol South (re-site)
Bromsgrove
Camberley (re-site)
Cambridge (re-site)
Chippenham
Chipping Sodbury
Christchurch
Coventry South (Earlsdon)
Cowbridge
Crowborough
Durham
Eastbourne
Edgbaston/Moseley
Fareham/Whiteley
Frome/Warminster
Harpenden
Hitchin
Horsham (re-site)
Jersey
Malvern
Marlow
Monmouth
Oxted
Penarth (re-site)
Reading (re-site)
Rickmansworth
Ringwood/Ferndown
Romsey/Eastleigh
Saffron Walden
Solihull/Knowle
St Andrews
St Neots
Stamford
Stevenage (re-site)
Swansea Mumbles (re-site)
Thame
Trumpington (Cambridge)
Truro
Wallingford
Watford
Wimborne Minster
Majestic Location Wishlist Inside of M25:
Banstead/Epsom (re-site)
Barnes
Belgravia / Pimlico
Bexleyheath
Biggin Hill
Brent Cross
Brentford (re-site)
Camden
Crouch End
Croydon
Ealing/Acton
Farringdon
Gidea Park (re-site)
Hackney
Hammersmith /
Shepherds Bush
Hampstead/Highgate
Kensington
Kilburn
Mill Hill
Muswell Hill (re-site)
Peckham/Nunhead
Pinner
Primrose Hill/Belsize Park
Putney (re-site)
Sidcup
Staines/Egham
Streatham
West Hampstead