Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Nederburg appoints new cellar master

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 May, 2021

Nederburg has appointed Samuel Viljoen as its new cellar master. 

Viljoen, who succeeds Lizelle Gerber, has been part of the winery team since 2007, first as an assistant, and from 2014 as its fully-fledged winemaker of Nederburg’s reds.

Gerber, who joined Nederburg as its cellar master in August 2019, had left to “pursue other interests”, said Nederburg.

In his new role, Viljoen oversees the production of the Paarl cellar’s multi-tiered range, distributed across more than 80 countries worldwide.

Before joining Nederburg 14 years ago, the Stellenbosch University viticulture and oenology graduate worked in both boutique and larger-scale wineries, including the American cellar Domaine Serene in Willamette Valley and the large-volume Goudini Winery in Rawsonville.

In the US in 2003, Viljoen was one of just a handful of South African winemakers at the time to be given the opportunity to work in Oregon.  

“My obsession with detail probably springs from those days in Oregon, where every tiny barrel of wine was treated as something truly precious, but then so was every larger tank,” said Viljoen.

“Big or small, everything was regarded as important and that emphasis has never left me.” 

Nederburg’s MD, Niël Groenewald, added: “Samuel’s talents are integral to the winery’s success. His winemaking prowess is well recognised, enhanced by an extraordinary discipline, strong analytical and intuitive skills, and matched by his ability to focus both on detail and the bigger picture. That is why he is equally at home making exclusive, specialist micro-edition wines and those for more popular enjoyment. A leader and a team player, he is a great asset to our recently upgraded and expanded cellar.”

Viljoen’s previous South African experience also included stints with Klein Constantia, Fairview and Longridge.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Crush Wines: International Sales Manager

...

Flint Wines: Stock Controller

...

Cadman Fine Wines: Customer Services Manager

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95