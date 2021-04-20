Subscriber login Close [x]
Lay & Wheeler charity label to support Drinks Trust Relief Fund

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 April, 2021

Lay & Wheeler has announced the winner of its label design competition for a special late release of 2015 Sirène de Château Giscours, with 100% proceeds from sales going to The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The winning design was submitted by illustrator James Albon, depicting glasses raised to the light in ‘a gesture of hope and conviviality’, according to the merchant.

"This design was inspired by the hope that pubs and restaurants will soon reopen, and we can all look forward to raising a glass amongst friends once again," explained Albon of his winning design.

The criteria for the design – which attracted 89 entrants – was threefold, covering how well the design reflected the current climate for UK Hospitality, a need to sit well on a classed growth Bordeaux bottle and its overall appeal to the market.

Alexander Van Beek, owner of Château Giscours, was joined by Jancis Robinson OBE, Mathieu Chadronnier of negociant CVBG and Katy Keating, MD of Lay & Wheeler, to judge the entries.

“The entries were very artistic, and very good work! I am impressed by the creativity that people brought to this challenge: judging was a very difficult job,” said Van Beek.

Lay & Wheeler and CVBG, its partner in Bordeaux, will donate 100% of profits from the sale of the wine to The Drinks Trust's Covid-19 Relief fund, to assist members of the on-trade impacted by the pandemic and lockdowns.



