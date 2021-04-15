Subscriber login Close [x]
Key agents back LWF Welcome Back Wednesday

Published:  15 April, 2021

Several leading UK based companies, all with an on-trade focus, have signed up to exhibit at the London Wine Fair’s (LWF) inaugural Welcome Back Wednesday, in addition to the May event, showing portfolios specifically for this sector.  

Companies that have committed comprise ABS Wine Agencies, Ally Wines, Alpasión Wine, Enotria & Coe, Fells, Hallgarten, Hatch Mansfield and Noel Young Wines, said the organisers of LWF. 

Moreover, they revealed the schedule of content for the event’s preview day, which will take place 28 April.

Falling on the mid-point between the opening of outdoor and indoor hospitality, the day has been created to give the on-trade industry an opportunity to preview new wines, assess opening strategies and gear up for the end of lockdown.  

The day will be kickstarted at 10am with a ‘Recovery of the On-Trade’ panel session, which will evaluate the status of the reopening two weeks in, and assess how the full reopening can be successfully managed.  

This will be followed by a ‘Talk Uncorked’ session at midday. Hosted by The Drinks Community – the professional network for drinks industry professionals set up by The Drinks Trust – the session will introduce the help available for hospitality staff affected by the Pandemic.  

At 2pm, Enotria & Coe will host an ‘Iconic Winemakers’ tasting masterclass featuring nine wines from iconic Old and New World estates, including d’Arenberg, Joseph Drouhin, Planeta, Chateau Ste. Michelle and Maison Trimbach.

Visitor registration for the 40th LWF opened last month. Tickets (£25), will give access to both Welcome Back Wednesday and the three days in May, as well as access to the virtual exhibitor stands, sampling platform and recorded content for three months.

For further information, contact wine@londonwinefair.com.

