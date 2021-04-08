Bollinger acquires Ponzi Vineyards

By Lisa Riley

The Bollinger family, owners of Champagne Bollinger and four other French estates, has announced it is acquiring Oregon’s Ponzi Vineyards.

The acquisition, which marks Bollinger’s first winery in the US, includes the winery and hospitality facilities 40 minutes from Portland, Oregon, in addition to 35 acres of vineyard land in the newly established Laurelwood District AVA.

As part of the deal, the Ponzi family will retain 100 acres of vineyard land and will grow and sell the grapes to Ponzi Vineyards under a long-term contract.

“The US is such an important market for luxury Champagne, Burgundy, Sancerre, Cognac, and other regions in which our family owns wineries,” said Etienne Bizot, Bollinger family holding group Chairman and CEO.

“If there was anywhere outside of France where we felt it was critical to invest, it is in the US. We have quietly considered opportunities for a number of years, but it is finally with the Ponzi family that we feel we have found the ideal fit.

“Their bold vision to come to Oregon, the subsequent decades of recognition for continually innovating and improving – we have so much respect for what the Ponzis have achieved, and look forward to building on it together, and connecting all our brands more closely with the US market,” he said.

Luisa Ponzi, the winery’s leading winemaker who trained in Burgundy, added: “This transaction makes sense for our respective families because of our well aligned values and shared commitment to producing wines of the very highest quality.

“It gives us immense satisfaction to have the opportunity to pass our legacy winery on to the Bollinger family, who will continue to elevate the brand on a global scale,” Winery president Anna Maria Ponzi said. “This is the natural next step for our brand and winery.”

Under the leadership of a new CEO, whose recruitment is ongoing, Anna Maria Ponzi will continue to lead the sales and marketing over the transition period, with Luisa Ponzi remaining as the director of viticulture and winemaking.







