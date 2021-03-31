Subscriber login Close [x]
Freixenet Copestick adds entry-level wine to 'charity' range

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  31 March, 2021

Freixenet Copestick has added a new entry-level wine range to its charity Care for Wild Collection named after Rubybelle, a young rescued rhino.

The company launched the Care for Wild Wine Collection in September 2020, with the brand currently being the bestselling South African brand on its online arm, www.slurp.co.uk

The Rubybelle range consists of a Sauvignon Blanc and a Shiraz. The Sauvignon Blanc has soft, citrus and tropical flavours and works as an aperitif or would pair well with chicken, fish, vegan and spicy dishes, while the Shiraz boasts red berry flavours and works with pizza, pasta dishes, chicken, grilled meats and curry. 

The Care for Wild Collection is part of a partnership with South African charity Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary. The launch followed Robin Copestick, MD of Freixenet Copestick, meeting Darren Gough - ex England fast bowler (nicknamed The Rhino) and supporter of the charity

The wine collection launched with seven South African variants and a commitment to donate approximately 20% of the profit from each bottle sold to the charity.

Freixenet Copestick said that the range had proved popular, especially the Arthur range and the Protected Collection.

Freixenet Copestick is a leader in the UK sparkling wine category with brands including I Heart Wines, Freixenet and Mionetto.  

 

 

