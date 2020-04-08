Freixenet aims to boost UK sales of South African wine with 'charity' range

By Lisa Riley

Freixenet Copestick is gearing up to introduce a new range of wine as part of a partnership with South African charity Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary (CFW).

The newcomer will initially comprise five wines - a Sauvignon Blanc, a red blend and a pale rosé (rrp: £7) alongside a pair of premium wines consisting of a regional Sauvignon Blanc and a red blend (rrp: £12).

It will be launched at Slurp in the summer followed by grocery retailers in the autumn.

In addition to supporting the work done by CFW, the range would also put some “much needed” life into the South African wine category, which is declining 6.4% in the UK off-trade (IRI MAT 52 week to 23 February 2020), said Freixenet.

The launch follows Robin Copestick, MD of Freixenet Copestick, meeting Darren Gough - ex England fast bowler (nicknamed The Rhino) and supporter of the charity, at a dinner last December.

“Darren told me about the amazing work that Care for Wild are doing. I was immediately captivated by the story and wanted to help. I quickly saw the potential for a wine range that would help raise money for the charity,” said Copestick.

“The fact that Care for Wild is based in South Africa made it obvious for us to launch with a range of South African wines.”

Freixenet will donate around 20% of all margin to the charity and will also be encouraging retailers to support it.

In addition, it is working on a number of fundraising ideas that would “not only encourage further donations but that will also generate awareness for the charity and the wines themselves”, added Copestick.

“I am really excited to be working with such a fantastic Charity as well as someone as personable, passionate and engaging as Darren. I feel certain we will have a huge amount of success and fun whilst also raising money for a brilliant cause.”

At the beginnign of this week, Freixenet announced it had launched its first range of still Italian wine in the UK to build on the success of the company’s Prosecco and sparkling Italian rosé.