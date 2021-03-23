Origin Wine partners with Clem Yates MW

By Lisa Riley

Origin Wine has announced a new partnership with winemaking consultant Clem Yates MW as part of its continued expansion programme.

The partnership would focus on enhancing Origin Wine’s private-label offer for UK retailers following a record year of off-trade sales growth in the UK for the business, it said.

“Clem’s extensive and varied experience in both the retail and supply sides of the business, combined with the versatile and diversified sourcing capability at Origin Wine, will provide a compelling solution for the supply of South African and Argentinian private-label wines,” said Bernard Fontannaz, CEO of Origin Wine.

“It is a perfect fit, as we believe that Clem shares our views and passion for a high-quality end-to-end supply chain, that is often lacking in private-label supply,” he said.

Yates added: “I believe there are massive opportunities within the private-label world, and I am passionate about delivering the best quality wines and service to the UK off-trade. I am delighted to be working with Bernard and his team to build a world class service in this sector.”

With vineyards, cellars, bottling centre and direct access to the market, Origin Wine offers a fully vertically integrated, audited supply solution.

With the same model developed in Mendoza Argentina, Origin Wine also offers a vast array of Argentinian wines at all levels.

In January, Broadland brought Yates on board as a consultant winemaker.














