Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Origin Wine partners with Clem Yates MW

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 March, 2021

Origin Wine has announced a new partnership with winemaking consultant Clem Yates MW as part of its continued expansion programme. 

The partnership would focus on enhancing Origin Wine’s private-label offer for UK retailers following a record year of off-trade sales growth in the UK for the business, it said. 

“Clem’s extensive and varied experience in both the retail and supply sides of the business, combined with the versatile and diversified sourcing capability at Origin Wine, will provide a compelling solution for the supply of South African and Argentinian private-label wines,” said Bernard Fontannaz, CEO of Origin Wine.

“It is a perfect fit, as we believe that Clem shares our views and passion for a high-quality end-to-end supply chain, that is often lacking in private-label supply,” he said. 

Yates added: “I believe there are massive opportunities within the private-label world, and I am passionate about delivering the best quality wines and service to the UK off-trade. I am delighted to be working with Bernard and his team to build a world class service in this sector.”  

With vineyards, cellars, bottling centre and direct access to the market, Origin Wine offers a fully vertically integrated, audited supply solution.

With the same model developed in Mendoza Argentina, Origin Wine also offers a vast array of Argentinian wines at all levels.

In January, Broadland brought Yates on board as a consultant winemaker.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95