Walker & Wodehouse unveils virtual tastings

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 March, 2021

Bibendum’s Walker & Wodehouse has unveiled a series of virtual tastings for customers.

The indies and regional wholesale supplier said the ‘Off the Shelf’ series will feature an “eclectic mix” of Walker & Wodehouse producers from across the globe. 

Taking place over four days in April (6th to 9th), the tastings will be hosted by Walker & Wodehouse wine buyers Robert Mathias and Jamie Avenell, and a host of special guests.  

The tastings will focus on producers with sustainable credentials, with highlights including a tasting with Bertrand Michat from Paul Jaboulet Aine and a deep-dive session on biodynamics with Clemens Lageder from Alois Lageder and Benoit Fouassier from Domaine Fouassier. 

In addition, there will also be a Drinks Industry Insights Panel, hosted by Bibendum’s insights division, Proof Insight; a session on ‘No and Low’ with Seedlip, and a special tasting of Craft beers from Small Beer and Menabrea.  

“For over a year we have been unable to host our normal ‘face to face’ events, and we really wanted to take this opportunity to connect with customers, showing them the best of our portfolio,” said Joshua Butler, director of sales for Walker & Wodehouse.

“We can’t wait to connect with our customers and producers virtually and most importantly, taste some delicious wines.” 

Full details of the events can be found here



 

