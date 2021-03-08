Adam Handling promotes Gartenberg to executive director

By Lisa Riley

The Adam Handling Restaurant Group (AHRG) has promoted Nicola Gartenberg to executive director for the group, appointing her to the board at the same time.

Previously operations director, Gartenberg joined AHRG four years ago, overseeing the openings of most of the group’s portfolio.

Moreover, she had been “instrumental” in helping the company pivot to a successful home delivery option, Hame, during lockdown, said the business.

“We have an exciting rollout plan for the group, triggered by the success of Hame, which is going to be steered by Nicola in her new role,” said owner and chef Adam Handling.

“And whilst I’m still very much involved in the overall development of the group, as its owner, lockdown has helped me to realise how much I’ve missed being in the kitchen. I’m going to be spending more time in Frog by Adam Handling, and am determined not to miss out on a Michelin star in 2022,” he added.

“Nicola brings an abundance of professionalism and determination, and everyone at AHRG congratulates Nicola for her outstanding dedication to the success of the group.”

