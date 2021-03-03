International expansion boosts I Heart sales

By Michelle Perrett

Freixenet Copestick has announced it sold over 23 million bottles of its I Heart wine in the UK in 2020 and doubled its international sales.

In the UK, I heart sales surpassed £100m in retail sales value in 2020 and is now a top 10 UK wine brand, including still and sparkling, by value sales, according to IRI. The brand is worth £116m in retail sales value, up 22% between 2019 and 2020.

In The Netherlands, it doubled its sales year-on-year between 2019 and 2020, as well as increasing consumer reach through new social media channels.

In the Czech Republic, where I Heart was only launched a few years ago, the brand increased sales by 62% between 2019 and 2020, and has expanded its portfolio with the recent launch of I Heart Prosecco.

In the Republic of Ireland sales exceeded 2 million bottles with 165% growth compared to 2019. Austria also saw growth of over 150% in 2020.

Other important markets for the brand include China and the Middle East, where total sales quadrupled year-on-year. In non-traditional wine markets, such as Mexico, the brand also tripled its volume following launch in 2019.

The brand said it was continuing with the expansion in new markets including Brazil, Scandinavia, South Korea and Australia. Additionally, a new roll out of I Hear in Germany across the national Shell shops will begin in 2021.

“For I Heart to be selling over 31 million bottles around the world is an incredible achievement especially as we still have not celebrated our 10th birthday,” said Robin Copestick, MD of Freixenet Copestick.

“I am confident that this exponential growth will continue both in the UK and the rest of the world. When I Heart was first launched in 2011 we immediately saw the potential it had across the world. I am really pleased that this potential is now being realised,” he said.

Dr Andreas Brokemper, CeO of Henkell Freixenet, added.: "With our global organisation, we want to consistently further internationalise I Heart and have good ideas for the portfolio. Maybe one day we will partner with a world class winery such as Chateau Lafite, Marchese Antinori or even Schloss Johannisberg. With I Heart Champagne, we have already entered into the premium wine market. Sometimes 'simple' is simply superior."



