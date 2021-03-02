Liberty strengthens senior management team

By Lisa Riley

Liberty Wines has created three new roles to strengthen its senior management team, after a successful year despite the global pandemic.

MD David Gleave said the changes have come as the company has had one its “best years” since it started in 1997.

As part of the restructure sales director Tom Platt is being promoted to the newly created position of deputy managing director. Head of London sales Tim Fordham fills the new role of director of UK sales and Tom Jones is the new deputy head of national accounts.

Fordham and Jones started their new roles in February, while Platt will become deputy MD 1 April 2021.

Platt has been at Liberty Wines for over 12 years, starting as an assistant in national accounts and has progressed through the company.

Gleave said: “The vitality he has brought to his current role, and the support he has provided to me over the past year, have been nothing short of remarkable. I know he’ll bring the same dynamism to this newly created role, which in turn will ensure we are an even stronger company than we were 12 months ago.”

He added: “When we entered lockdown in March 2020, we were convinced we’d have our worst year ever; as it turns out, we’ve had one of our best years since we started in 1997. This is because of the way the team worked so well together. We’re aiming to build upon this work to create a stronger platform for future growth.”

The changes come as Lucie Parker joined Jeroboams Trade, the wholesale business within the independent Jeroboams Group, as trade director from Liberty Wines.

Liberty Wines was one of the signatories to a letter to Victoria Prentis - the MP responsible for wine in her position as Parliamentary Undersecretary for Farming, Fisheries and Food – calling for the scrapping of VI-1 forms.

Image: L-R Tom Platt, Tim Fordham, Tom Jones










