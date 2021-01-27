InterLoire appoints local winemaker as new President

By Lisa Riley

InterLoire, the interprofessional body for Loire Valley Wines, has appointed local winemaker Lionel Gosseaume as its new president. He takes over from Jean-Martin Dutour as of now.

Gosseaume will hold the position for the next three years during which time InterLoire said he would help oversee a “comprehensive and ambitious strategic plan” with InterLoire - ‘Loire Valley 2030’ - focussing on supporting the promotion of Loire Valley Wines, particularly on the international market, as well as the eco-friendly transition of Loire Valleys’ vineyards.

An agricultural engineer, Gosseaume comes from a long line of Touraine winegrowers. Having spent the first half of his career working for various agricultural organisations, he is passionate about the benefits of collective collaboration, said InterLoire.

He founded his own domain in 2007 which he still heads up today. Originally an area of 9ha, the domain now has 35 and is classified as AOP Touraine and Touraine-Oisly.

Gosseaume said he was “extremely proud” to have been appointed the new president for InterLoire.

“InterLoire is a dynamic organisation and we believe our programme for the years ahead demonstrates our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” he said.

A winemaker himself, he understood the "demands of the market" as well as the “potential challenges we might face ahead”, he added

“I look forward to working together with my follow winemakers and InterLoire to achieve our goals and demonstrate everything Loire Valley Wines have to offer.”

In keeping with the current social restrictions, Gosseaume was elected by InterLoire’s Assemblée Générale via video conference.

Last April, InterLoire announced Loire wine exports to the UK were up in the past year in both value and volume terms with the region, which had struggled to reach levels achieved in 2017, levelling.