AWMB unveils retail promotion in support of indies

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 January, 2021

The Austrian Wine Marketing Board (AWMB) has, in partnership with Harpers, launched a specialised retail promotion in support of independent retailers.

As part of the Austrian Wine Time promotion, the AWMB is inviting indies across the country to promote Austrian wines in their stores and online throughout March.

The stores/group of stores with the most creative promotional will be offered three VIP trips to VieVinum wine fair in Austria in May 2021, with winners required to announce their promotion by the end of March to qualify.

“We want to thank independent retailers for all the support they have given Austrian wine over the years. Together, we’ve seen the Austrian wine category grow in both size and quality, even in these challenging times. Austrian wine is on the map and in 2021, we’re all about retail, driving business through your doors and encouraging sales,” said the AWMB.

To be in with a chance to win, retailers must offer at least three different Austrian wines during the entire month; launch a promotional offering (ie three bottles for a special price), discounts, or something similar; display a banner/poster/placard with information about Austrian wine in-store, on their website and/or social media channels using #austrianwine and tag @austrianwine. 

In addition, retailers taking part must provide basic sales data of Austrian wine sold during the month (this will be kept confidential). 

Optional activity includes indies hosting virtual Austrian tastings during the month and highlighting such initiatives on their website and social media channels.

Full details of the promotion and a link to register can be found here.



